 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Celebrity News
Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Let's Be Real, the Dothraki Were the Best Part of That Game of Thrones Episode

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

There's a reason Robert Baratheon once said, "Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field." The horse lords are some of the most fearsome warriors in the Game of Thrones universe, and they get to truly showcase their battle skills for the first time in season seven. Sure, there are dragons and giant crossbows and Daenerys shouting commands in High Valyrian, but let's be real . . . the horde of Dothraki warriors is easily the best part of episode four.

With Dothraki men leaping from their horses mid-gallop and totally owning the Lannister forces with their arakhs, the only thing missing from the epic battle scene is former leader of Daenerys's khalasar Khal Drogo. But we're positive he's looking down from the Night Lands in pride, watching his khaleesi command the troops from atop his own namesake dragon.

If your response to the Dothraki's battle scene was a mix of terror and arousal, have no fear: you're not alone in the slightest. Check out some of the most spot-on reactions to the Dothraki army, then read up on how Dany's fate might just include riding in the Night Lands with Drogo.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesHumorTwitterTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Fans Totally Lost It When Jon Snow and Daenerys Finally Met
by Brinton Parker
Emilia Clarke's Bend the Knee Photo With Kit Harington
Celebrity Friendships
Emilia Clarke's "Mo Dragons Mo Problems" Photo With Kit Harington Will Light a Fire in You
by Caitlin Hacker
Robert Baratheon's Quote About Dothraki on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
This Season 1 Quote From Robert Baratheon Eerily Foreshadowed That Epic Dothraki Battle
by Quinn Keaney
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Leslie Jones Tweets About Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere
Leslie Jones
You Haven't Truly Watched Game of Thrones Unless You've Watched It With Leslie Jones's Tweets
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds