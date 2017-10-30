15 Kind Souls That Were Destroyed by the Dance Scene in Stranger Things

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

How can you not love Dustin Henderson from Stranger Things? From his eagerness to raise an unidentifiable slug and his unwavering curiosity to the fact that he'll do anything to protect his best friends, Dustin is the glue that holds the Hawkins crew together. So when Dustin was left without a dancing partner at the Snow Ball in season two, even after getting advice and a makeover from resident heartthrob Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Stranger Things fans on Twitter were left inconsolable.

Luckily for Dustin, and for our own hearts, to be honest, Dustin did eventually get a dancing partner from the person we least expected. But don't worry, Dustin. If this happens again, these Twitter reactions are proof that there are plenty of us just waiting to dance with you!