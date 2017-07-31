Reactions to Jon Snow Meeting Daenerys on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Fans Totally Lost It When Jon Snow and Daenerys Finally Met
The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.
Well, everyone, it's finally happened: after seven seasons of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have finally met. And contrary to what many fans hoped for their long-awaited meeting — that they'd immediately fall in love and begin planning their wedding — the two stubborn leaders butt heads during their first interaction at Dragonstone. Naturally, the tension between Jon and Dany drove fans wild with emotion — excitement, fear, mistrust, annoyance — and (most of all) anticipation for what's to come.
Twitter never holds back during Game of Thrones, but the reactions from fans about Daenerys and Jon's scenes together are a whole new level of hilarious. Want to relive the emotions you felt while watching their first meeting? Well, in the words of Daenerys Targaryen, "You'd better get to work."