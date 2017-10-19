 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Facts
6 Women Michael Fassbender Dated Before Settling Down With Alicia Vikander
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lena Dunham Nailed Her Role on American Horror Story, but About That Accent . . .

Lena Dunham finally made her American Horror Story: Cult debut, portraying real-life figure and radical feminist Valerie Solanas. Though Dunham was convincing as the unwavering activist who attempted to assassinate Andy Warhol in 1968, fans couldn't help but ponder one recurring question: what was up with her accent?

Being that Solanas was born and raised in New Jersey, Dunham understandably tried to re-create the strong accent during her onscreen portrayal. Unfortunately, her accent seemed to drift in and out throughout the episode. In her defence, though, Dunham's own accent isn't too different with her having grown up in New York, which only complicates matters more.

Because everyone on the internet has a strong opinion about everything, Twitter quickly came forward with questions about the, well, questionable accent.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryLena DunhamTV
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds