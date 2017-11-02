 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
25+ Celebrities Who Prove Brits Do It Better on Halloween
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining The Lion King Reboot Cast

It's official: Beyoncé will star in the upcoming Lion King reboot. Disney made the surprise announcement on Twitter recently, and as you can imagine, pretty much everyone lost their entire cool. "I'm trying to shove dollar bills into the phone. Just take my money now," Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted. Beyoncé's ever-loyal Beyhive also swarmed Disney's tweet, sharing their excitement, and now we really can't wait for Summer 2019. Read on to see some of the most hilarious reactions the internet had to the casting announcement, then check out who else will be lending their voice to the classic animated film.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Lion KingHumourMoviesTwitterBeyoncé Knowles
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds