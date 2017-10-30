 Skip Nav
Stranger Things: The Internet Is a Straight-Up Mess Over Mike and Eleven

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

When we left off on the first season of Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had disappeared after she sacrifices her well-being to protect the boys, destroying a Demogorgon in the process. Since the final episode of season one, we've been patiently waiting for Eleven to reunite with Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Now that season two is out, fans are taking to Twitter before, during, and after the moment of their emotional reunion. While the meeting is buried deep in the season, it's an absolute tearjerker, and these reactions prove that it's a moment that was well worth the wait.

Stranger ThingsTwitterTV
