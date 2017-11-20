People Had SO Many Feelings About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance

When Selena Gomez finally hit the stage after a lengthy hiatus to perform "Wolves" at the AMAs, fans celebrated the triumphant return after the performer's kidney transplant. While no performance is ever without its criticisms, AMAs viewers were quick to applaud the singer on social media, focusing on everything from her new hairstyle to the unique set design.

Selena's performance was one of the most buzzed-about parts of the evening, especially when it was rumoured that her back-on-again flame, Justin Bieber, might have snuck backstage to support her. Overall, Selena's time on stage was empowering and definitive proof that she's bounced back with a vengeance. Check out some of the passionate reactions ahead!