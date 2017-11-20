 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
People Had SO Many Feelings About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance

When Selena Gomez finally hit the stage after a lengthy hiatus to perform "Wolves" at the AMAs, fans celebrated the triumphant return after the performer's kidney transplant. While no performance is ever without its criticisms, AMAs viewers were quick to applaud the singer on social media, focusing on everything from her new hairstyle to the unique set design.

Selena's performance was one of the most buzzed-about parts of the evening, especially when it was rumoured that her back-on-again flame, Justin Bieber, might have snuck backstage to support her. Overall, Selena's time on stage was empowering and definitive proof that she's bounced back with a vengeance. Check out some of the passionate reactions ahead!

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusicSelena Gomez
Award Season
70+ AMAs Pictures That Pretty Much Put You Front Row at the Show
by Brittney Stephens
Lady Gaga Hair Makeup 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Lady Gaga's Rose Gold Eyes and New Copper Hair Scream Festive Beauty Inspiration
by Kristina Rodulfo
Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
by Brittney Stephens
Pink's Reaction During Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
by Brittney Stephens
American Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds