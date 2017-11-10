 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
11 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation

Taylor Swift finally released her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Friday, and the occasion was nothing short of monumental for fans. Seriously, "shook" doesn't even begin to describe the emotions that rained down on Twitter from people who listened to the album from start to finish, on repeat, maybe all night. Keep reading to see all the people whose lives have been changed forever.

