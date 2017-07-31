Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Wedding Details
These Facts About Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Wedding Will Take You Down Memory Lane
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were once one of Hollywood's hottest It couples, but their wedding was actually pretty low-key. The pair first met at Reese's 21st birthday party in March 1997 and got engaged a year later. While the two eventually got divorced in 2007 — and Reese has since moved on with Jim Toth — Reese and Ryan have remained friends as they coparent their two children, Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13. Take a walk down memory lane and relive their wedding with these five quick facts.
- The wedding took place in Charleston, SC. Reese and Ryan said "I do" on June 5, 1999, at the Old Wide Awake Plantation along the Stono River.
- Reese was several months pregnant at the time. The actress welcomed daughter Ava into the world just three months later.
- Reese's wedding dress was extraspecial. It was designed by her costumer from her 1998 film Pleasantville.
- It was an emotional ceremony. Not only were there tears involved, but Reese's dad, John, walked her down the aisle during sunset.
- Guests dined on Southern food. After the ceremony, a reception was held inside the plantation home and guests were treated to food from local caterer Callie White.
- Reese and Ryan capped off their night in the Grand Mansion Suite of the Wentworth Mansion. They also spent their honeymoon there.
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk