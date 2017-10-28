 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
CBS
Why You Really Need to Watch Zoo Immediately
TV shows
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the New Doctor Who Companions
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To

Taylor Swift really loves to keep us guessing. On Thursday, the singer dropped the music video for her song "Ready For It?," and just like her crazy "Look What You Made Me Do" video, it is crawling with hidden references. From her relationship with her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to her complicated relationship with the media, it goes without saying that this futuristic video — which features a robot Swift — is one tangled and intricate web. While some of the references are quite literally spelled out on the wall, others are a little more understated. If you missed some of them the first time, fear not; we've decoded all of them so you don't have to.

Related
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos
1989
Lucky Number 13
Year of the Snake
Writings on the Wall
Joseph
21
8 Cyborgs
You're an Alien
Slithering Snake
"Bad Blood"
"Blank Space"
"Out of the Woods"
Lighting Strikes Every Time You Move
Taylor vs. Taylor
Burning the Witches
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Music VideosTaylor SwiftMusic
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds