Remember When Katy Perry Had a Blog?
Hey, Katycats! Remember when Katy Perry had a blog? Before she boasted almost 100 million followers on Twitter and became our spiritual sister on Instagram, she was an avid Tumblr and Vimeo user, blogging and vlogging her way to the top! Early Katycats were treated to music video sneak peeks, her fangirl moments, and general weirdness as she started out in the business pre-Witness. From watching her listen to "I Kissed a Girl" on the radio for the first time to her travels from Santa Barbara to Tokyo, we felt as if we were with her on every step up the ladder of success — glitter-coated, cupcake-frosted success, that is. Read on for our top 13 Tumblr moments from Ms. Perry, then discover the eight songs you had no idea she penned.

