 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
Celebrity Interviews
15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview
Eye Candy
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days
Celebrity Quotes
Ashton Kutcher on His First Kiss With Mila Kunis: "She Was Like My Little Sister"

Rihanna's Advice About Heartbreak

Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold

Rihanna is known for her edgy, take-no-sh*t persona, but the self-proclaimed "bad gal" does have a softer side. The Unapologetic singer recently gave advice to one of her biggest fans on Twitter who shared with her that he is struggling to get over a recent heartbreak. Luckily for us, Samer, who goes by @WaladShami, on Twitter uploaded the screenshot of the direct message Rihanna sent him. "Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself!" she wrote. "Cry if you have to, but it won't be forever!"

After reassuring him that everything will be OK in the end, Rihanna told him to stay hopeful about love. "You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful!" she said. "In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!!"

Samer said he felt compelled to share Rihanna's advice with his followers because "her advice is so important," he tweeted. He also revealed that Rihanna has given him advice on several other occasions, but something tells us Rihanna's latest words of wisdom will become his new daily motto. Read her full, inspiring message ahead.

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesTwitterRihanna
Join The Conversation
Mathew Knowles
Beyoncé's Dad Announced the Birth of Her Twins, and the Beyhive Wasn't Having It
by Kelsie Gibson
Rihanna Fenty x Puma Autumn 2017 Collection
Autumn 2017
Rihanna's New Fenty x Puma Collection Will Take You Back to Your Teens
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Prince Philip in Hospital June 2017
The Royals
Prince Philip Has Been Admitted to Hospital
by Gemma Cartwright
Beyonce Ordering Food at a Restaurant Meme 2017
Humour
Naturally, Beyoncé Ordering Food at a Restaurant Has Become a Meme
by Brittney Stephens
Why Wasn't Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2017 Met Gala
Met Gala
Question: Why the Hell Wasn't Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala?
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds