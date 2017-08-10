 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
The Royals
Prince Charles Made a "Joke" After Harry's Birth That Actually Broke Diana's Heart

Rihanna Instagram About Diplo's Music August 2017

Rihanna Responds to Diplo's "Airport Music" Comment With an Even Shadier Comeback

When it comes to comebacks, Rihanna reigns as queen, but just in case you had any doubts, her latest "rihply" should remind you. Earlier this week, Diplo grabbed headlines when he revealed to GQ that he really wants to work with Rihanna, but that he and Major Lazer can never get her to agree. Diplo even recounted a time when he asked Rihanna what she thought of his music and she replied, "This sounds like a reggae song at an airport." Ouch!

Well, it appears his comments didn't go unnoticed. Just a day after Diplo's GQ profile made the rounds, Rihanna posted a screenshot of the article on Instagram and hilariously captioned it, "#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo." So what do you say, Diplo? Truce?

#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Image Source: Getty / Luca V. Teuchmann
Join the conversation
DiploCelebrity InstagramsMusicRihanna
Join The Conversation
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Expresses Her Love For Cole Sprouse With the Most Beautiful Message
by Caitlin Hacker
Glen Campbell Dead
Glen Campbell
Country Music Legend Glen Campbell Has Died
by Monica Sisavat
Twitter Reactions to Rihanna Dating Hassan Jameel
Celebrity Couples
Rihanna Made Out With a Saudi Billionaire, and Twitter Lost Its Chill
by Monica Sisavat
Healing Crystal Dildos
Sexual Health
Healing Crystal Dildos Are Here to Make Your Vagina a Magical Place
by Victoria Messina
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds