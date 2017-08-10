Rihanna Responds to Diplo's "Airport Music" Comment With an Even Shadier Comeback

When it comes to comebacks, Rihanna reigns as queen, but just in case you had any doubts, her latest "rihply" should remind you. Earlier this week, Diplo grabbed headlines when he revealed to GQ that he really wants to work with Rihanna, but that he and Major Lazer can never get her to agree. Diplo even recounted a time when he asked Rihanna what she thought of his music and she replied, "This sounds like a reggae song at an airport." Ouch!

Well, it appears his comments didn't go unnoticed. Just a day after Diplo's GQ profile made the rounds, Rihanna posted a screenshot of the article on Instagram and hilariously captioned it, "#DutyFree 😂😂😂 My bad @diplo." So what do you say, Diplo? Truce?