 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Will Actually Costar in a Buddy Movie Together, God Is Real
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
Trending Topics
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Netflix Movie Details

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o Will Actually Costar in a Buddy Movie Together, God Is Real

If you need a quick break from 2017 beating the sh*t out of you with bad news, then you'll be happy to know that the amazing buddy movie costarring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o that Twitter dreamed up in April is becoming a reality. According to Entertainment Weekly, a recent "dramatic negotiation session" at the Cannes Film Festival ended in Netflix nabbing the rights to the film project with the two stars attached. Selma's Ava DuVernay will reportedly direct and Insecure's Issa Rae is in talks to write the screenplay.

*pauses to find a paper bag to hyperventilate into*

Apparently Netflix had to toss out a "very aggressive bid" to beat out the rest of the suitors, which makes a lot of sense, honestly. Can you imagine a more iconic pairing than Rihanna and Lupita? (If your answer was anything other than a resounding "HELL NO," then kindly exit out of this article.) The idea began when Twitter user 1800SADGAL reacted to the photo above by quipping, "Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans." It was a plan Twitter was more than happy to get behind, and they brought it to the attention of Nyong'o, who later tweeted:

Naturally Rih-Rih agreed . . .

Which resulted in fans roping DuVernay in . . .

And finally, the icing on the cake: getting Rae to write . . .

Although there's no word on whether or not the story will actually be about the duo pulling off Joanne the Scammer-level heists, EW's sources say Rae is already hard at work on the script and that production will likely start in 2018. God bless us, every one.

Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Join the conversation
Ava DuVernayEntertainment NewsLupita Nyong'oMoviesRihanna
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Entertainment News
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Will Costar in a Movie Because Dreams Do Come True
by Quinn Keaney
Get Out Alternate Ending
Get Out
Get Out's Alternate Ending Will Make You So F*cking Angry
by Maggie Pehanick
TV Show New Seasons 2017
Netflix
Get Binge-Watching Before These TV Shows' New Seasons Start in 2017
by Tori-Crowther
Ross Butler
Ross Butler Is Leaving Riverdale — Does This Mean 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Coming?
by Maggie Pehanick
Zac Efron Next to Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy
Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look
by Maggie Pehanick
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
When Is Peter Capaldi Leaving Doctor Who?
Peter Capaldi
Peter Capaldi Is Officially Leaving Doctor Who
by Maggie Pehanick
Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Theo James Stage Debut | Sex With Strangers
Celebrity News
Theo James Is Going to Have Sex With Strangers, but Not in the Way You Think
by Tori-Crowther
Is Alien Covenant Scary?
Alien
Get Ready, Because Alien: Covenant Is a Gory Scream-Fest
by Ryan Roschke
Is American Horror Story Renewed? 2017
American Horror Story
American Horror Story Has Been Renewed Through Season 9
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds