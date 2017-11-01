Delete Your Other Playlists, Because You'll Have Rihanna and N.E.R.D's New Song on Repeat

 Skip Nav
After a seven-year hiatus, N.E.R.D just released "Lemon," a fizzy banger featuring Rihanna. The group — consisting of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shae Haley — has been effectively dormant since their fourth album, Nothing, in 2010. On Nov. 1, the trio premiered "Lemon" on Apple's Beats 1. Shortly thereafter, an energetic video was released, and we can't get enough of it. At the start of the video, Rihanna is shown calmly shaving a girl's head in a hotel room (as one does) before she breaks out some wild dance moves. See it all play out by watching the already iconic video, above.
Join the conversation
Music VideosMusicPharrell WilliamsRihanna
