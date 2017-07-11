We're Forever Indebted to Whoever Made This "Wild Thoughts" Remix With Waluigi Sounds

Wild Thoughts but it's replaced with Waluigi sounds pic.twitter.com/4Zv1crAJM3 — james nielssen (@cool_as_heck) July 8, 2017

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and Bryson Tiller's "Wild Thoughts" is indisputably one of Summer 2017's best jams. Between the catchy-as-hell hook, the phrase "nakey-nakey-naked," and the fact it was produced by a literal baby, I truly thought there was no way the song could be improved upon. As usual, I was wrong. Twitter user @cool_as_heck (a handle that is very accurate, in this case) recently shared a video of "Wild Thoughts," only the part where Rihanna repeats "Wild, wild, wild" has been replaced with Waluigi sounds.

Yes, Waluigi sounds.

It's insane. It will either make you hate, or love, the internet more than you already do. Am I obsessed with it, or do I despise it? Should it be banned from ever being played again, or do I want it as my first dance song at my wedding? Anyway, listen to it above.