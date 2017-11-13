 Skip Nav
The Royals
Rita Ora Wore a Dressing Gown to the EMAs, Because of Course She Did

Rita Ora was on hosting duties at Sunday night's MTV Europe Music Awards in London, and she definitely made sure to make a memorable entrance. Trailers for the ceremony promised multiple outfit changes from the fashion-mad singer, and she made a tongue-in-cheek nod to this when she hit the red carpet in a dressing gown and towel turban, looking a bit like she was still in the process of getting ready (were it not for the full face of makeup, heels, and diamond jewellery). She even took her look on stage, swapping the long robe for a short one as she greeted the crowds at the SSE Arena. Rita shared a snap of the look on Instagram, captioning it "From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet." Now TV is now giving away robes so people can re-create the look at home. The first 100 people who tweet @NOWTV with the hashtag #RitasRobe will get their very own fluffy robe and towel delivered direct to their doors so they can sit back and enjoy the show in style.

If only we could all rock up to work like this, it would make Monday mornings so much more manageable!

