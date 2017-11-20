 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
Award Season
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet

You know what? If we lived in a town as filled with drama and murder as the kids of Riverdale, we'd ditch it all to rock a red carpet too. Several of the show's young stars — KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes — donned their chicest outfits to attend the American Music Awards, where the cast was also tapped to present.

Between Lili's high leg slit and KJ's dapper blazer, the overall effect was more badass than a bunch of Southside Serpents. Check out each of their outfits, then peep the sexiest red carpet looks of the night!

Related
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For an Award Season That Will Blow Your Mind
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
KJ Apa (Archie Andrews)
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper)
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge)
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
The Riverdale Cast Ditched High School to Absolutely Slay the AMAs Red Carpet
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
KJ ApaCamila MendesMadelaine PetschLili ReinhartRiverdaleAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetTV
Award Season
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
by Victoria Messina
Pink's Reaction During Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
by Brittney Stephens
Pink's American Music Awards Performance 2017
Award Season
Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now
by Terry Carter
Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses 2017
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Niall Horan's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Award Season
You'll Want Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" All Over You After Watching His AMAs Performance
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds