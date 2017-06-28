Riverdale Cast Hanging Out Together Pictures
When They're Not Surrounded by Murder, the Riverdale Cast Is Like 1 Big Family IRL
Filming for season two of Riverdale is officially underway, which means the lovable cast is back together again! While we can't get enough of all the drama and the complicated love stories on screen, the actors are pretty much one big, happy family in real life. When they're not filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the group is constantly posting pictures of their undeniable bond on social media. Whether they're hitting up fan conventions together or they're just catching a show in NYC, one thing is for sure: we can't get enough of their epic friendship moments. Seriously, we kind of want to guest star on the show just so we can infiltrate ourselves into their inner circle.