 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How a Hashtag Brought Manchester Together After a Deadly Terror Attack
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair

#RoomForManchester Hashtag Following Terror Attack

How a Hashtag Brought Manchester Together After a Deadly Terror Attack

If it's the hard times that reveal who you truly are, then the people of Manchester revealed themselves to be selfless and deeply caring in the hours following a deadly attack that killed at least 22 on the night of May 22. Instead of letting fear and chaos take hold of their entire city, citizens stepped up to help one another — especially the many displaced teens who'd been attending an Ariana Grande concert — using one inspiring hashtag. Amid the terror and confusion following the explosion, these good Samaritans offered rooms, assistance, meals, and transport using the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

When the hashtag began circulating, countless citizens near the affected area offered up their homes to shelter the displaced, help lost kids get in contact their their families, and feed those who needed a comforting meal.

Reports out of Manchester also cited hotels that were sheltering displaced teens, taxis turning off their meters to drive people home safely for free, and citizens using their own vehicles to transport stranded strangers to their destinations. While it's easy to dwell on the senselessness of the violent attack, it's important to highlight the resilience of those affected by the tragedy and how they are rising above it.

Stay up to date on the attack here.

Image Source: Getty / BEN STANSALL
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackTerrorismWorld NewsSocial MediaTwitter
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
LGBTQ rights
A Gay Cafe Owner Had the Perfect Facebook Response to a Homophobic Couple
by Eleanor Sheehan
How to Repost on Instagram
How Tos
Here's the Right Way to Repost Instagram Photos
by Kelly Schwarze
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Body Positive
If You've Ever Felt Bad About Not Fitting Into a Dress, Read This
by Terry Carter
How Much Did Pippa Middleton's Wedding Cost?
The Royals
A Very Scientific Look at Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge's Weddings, by the Numbers
by Monica Sisavat
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
United Kingdom Votes to Leave European Union
World News
The UK Has Voted to Leave the European Union
by Brinton Parker
Why You Have to Unfollow Your Ex on Facebook
Breakups
The One Thing You Should Do If You're Going Through a Breakup
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Dance Songs For a Wedding
Music
Wedding Music: Over 100 Pop Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Celebs on Sandwiches Instagram Account
Instagram
This Instagram Account Inexplicably Combines Celebrities and Sandwiches
by Kelsey Garcia
At-Home Boxing Exercises
Body Weight
These 3 At-Home Cardio Moves Make a Fun Boxing Workout
by Dominique Astorino
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds