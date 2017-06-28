Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Welcome a Baby Boy!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are parents! The couple welcomed their first child together on June 24, the supermodel announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Alongside an adorable black and white photo of their son's hand, she wrote, "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️" Rosie and Jason, who got engaged in January 2016, revealed her pregnancy back in February with a gorgeous photo of her showing off her baby bump on a beach. Congrats to the new parents!

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT