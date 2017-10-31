 Skip Nav
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
Whether Classic or Casual, Royal Engagement Portraits Are Always Dreamy

There are only so many ways we can wile away the time waiting for a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement announcement, but taking a look through royal engagement portraits throughout the years is certainly a good start. We get the impression that if they do get engaged, low-key Harry and his social-media-savvy girlfriend would probably be happy for the news to be broken in a simple Instagram post (#SheSaidYes!), but luckily for us, that won't be the case — and along with the pictures from the announcement, there would likely be official portraits to mark the occasion as well. Until that time comes, take a look at royal engagement pictures from the past eight decades.

The Queen and Prince Philip Engagement Announcement, July 1947
The Queen and Prince Philip Official Engagement Portrait, July 1947
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones Engagement Announcement, February 1960
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones Official Engagement Portrait, February 1960
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips Engagement Announcement, May 1973
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips Official Engagement Portrait, May 1973
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer Engagement Announcement, February 1980
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Engagement Announcement, March 1986
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones Engagement Announcement, January 1999
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles Engagement Announcement, February 2005
Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly Engagement Announcement, August 2007
Prince William and Kate Middleton Engagement Announcement, November 2010
Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall Engagement Announcement, December 2010
