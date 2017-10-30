 Skip Nav
The Royals
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close
British Celebrities
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Inside the Queen's Balmoral Photo Album

With its 50,000 acres of misty moors, vast lochs, and wide open spaces, it's no wonder that the queen's Scottish Highlands residence, Balmoral, is one of her favourite places to be. Every Summer without fail, her majesty heads north for a couple of months, and her family all come and visit while she's in residence — but what do they get up to when they're there? Over the decades, an intriguing stash of photos have amassed, showing insight into the lives of the queen and her loved ones at their least guarded — and proving it has been the backdrop for some very intimate family moments.

Related
Turns Out, the Queen Is Technically a Binge-Drinker
The royal family circa 1972
A hug from Charles for his cousin Lady Sarah Armstrong­ Jones
Harry and Diana on the banks of the River Dee
Prince Charles enjoys a simple rope and plank swing
Princess Anne often helped her father Prince Philip run the BBQ
Prince Harry and Zara Phillips
The queen with Princess Anne and Prince Charles
"One lives here"
Prince Philip on the River Dee in 1970
. . . And again over two decades years later in 1993
Prince Charles is also a skilled fisherman
Diana learning to fish shortly before her marriage in 1981
Charles and Diana spent some of their honeymoon in Balmoral
A young Princess Anne was unimpressed by the presence of a photographer
William playing fetch with his childhood dog Widgeon
Prince Philip, the queen mother, and the queen at the annual Ghillies Ball
The queen mother and Princess Margaret
The queen in diamonds and tartan
Charles, Harry, and William on the property
Prince Harry at Muick Falls
Charles and Camilla
King George Vl, Princess Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, and Queen Elizabeth
The Queen and Prince Charles
Her majesty owns around 100 Highland cattle
Prince Charles and Prince Harry
Charles often indulges in his favourite past­times of painting and drawing
Charles, William, and Harry at the River Dee
Charles and Diana in 1981 as newlyweds
Prince William
The queen
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The RoyalsPrincess DianaPrince WilliamPrince HarryPrince CharlesQueen Elizabeth II
The Royals
8 Surprising Things That the Queen Carries in Her Handbag
by Marcia Moody
Where Does Prince Harry Live?
The Royals
All the Places Prince Harry Has Lived From Birth Through to Today
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Wearing Alexander McQueen
The Royals
The Designer the Duchess of Cambridge Wears on Repeat
by Marcia Moody
The Best Jewellery Prince William Has Given Kate Middleton
The Royals
The Lavish Gifts the Duchess of Cambridge Has Received From Prince William
by Marcia Moody
Funny Photos of Princess Anne
The Royals
16 Times Princess Anne Had No Time For This Sh*t
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds