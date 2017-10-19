 Skip Nav
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Everything We Know So Far About the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Third Baby
19 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You

The formalities of Christmas at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham country estate could have been lifted straight from an episode of Downton Abbey (including a schedule of festivities delivered by the Master of the Household, and five outfit changes in a day!) — but what about those royal traditions that aren't as well-known? We're taking you inside the royal festivities, from a bit of rough and tumble on Christmas Eve to cider and movie nights. Keep reading for 12 traditions that might surprise you, and then find out how Princes William and Harry are keeping their late mother's legacy alive.

Christmas Cards Signed in the Summer
A £55 Ticket to Ride
Getting Down and Dirty
Afternoon Tea Inspired by Loose Change
The Cider House Rules
An Uproarious Gift-Opening Event
"Make-Do" Sleeping Arrangements
Two Church Services in Three Hours
French Menus and Monogrammed Crystal
Film Night in the Ballroom
Celebrating Until February
Some Rules Are Meant to be Broken
