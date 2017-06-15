37 Memorable Royal Family Moments From Royal Ascot

Ever since Royal Ascot was founded by Queen Anne in 1711, the annual 5-day event has allowed the royal family to make countless memories with one another. The Queen is a particularly big fan of horse racing (and has her own race horses) so this family event is particularly important to the current royals. Every June the family gathers at Ascot Racecourse to enjoy some racing and betting in their Sunday best. This year will be the Queen's 64th year attending the annual activity. From the Queen's bright outfits to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's celebrations, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's romantic moments, you'll feel like you were actually there. Since you probably weren't, we've rounded up some of our favourite moments royals have shared at Ascot over the years.