Royal Pregnancies Over the Years: Who Suffered, Who Hid, and Who Glowed?

The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child and has been battling the effects of the debilitating hyperemesis gravidarum, the same condition that she was struck down with while expecting her first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. But how have other royal mothers-to-be fared during their pregnancies? Times have most definitely changed since the queen started her family in the 1940s, and for good or bad, each royal mom since has had her own unique experience.