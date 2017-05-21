 Skip Nav
Ruby Rose Says "Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me" After Slamming Katy Perry
Ruby Rose Tweets About Katy Perry's Music May 2017

Ruby Rose Says "Being Mean Doesn't Suit Me" After Slamming Katy Perry

Since leaving Orange Is the New Black, Ruby Rose has been pretty quiet, but now she's back in the spotlight for a different reason: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. At least, that's what her latest tweets bashing the latter's new music certainly seem to imply. On Thursday night, Katy dropped the third single off her newest album, Witness, titled "Swish, Swish." Though the tune is irresistibly catchy and features the rhymes of the incomparable Nicki Minaj, it didn't take long for fans to read between the lines of the lyrics and figure out that "Swish, Swish" might be a not-so-subtle clapback to Taylor's (supposed) song about Katy, "Bad Blood." The two have been in a heated feud ever since Taylor's infamous Rolling Stone interview in 2014, and now Ruby — who's been friends with Taylor for years — has joined the fray.

On Friday she tweeted, "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," clearing calling out Katy's recent songs "Bon Appétit" and "Chained to the Rhythm." The Pitch Perfect 3 actress did note that she had no bone to pick with Nicki (although the rapper's rhymes are pretty savage), but she also went after Katy's ardent support of Hillary Clinton throughout the recent presidential election. "I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," she tweeted, before adding that she's "always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited."

Katy Perry Has a Message For Everyone, Including Taylor Swift: "Don't Come For Me"





Ruby resurfaced on Twitter on Saturday and seemingly backtracked on her comments. In a series of tweets, Ruby said she doesn't like the feeling of being "dirty" and her only mission is to "stick up for the underdogs."

Katy has yet to respond, but she did stop by The Tonight Show on Friday night and revealed whether or not "Swish Swish" is about her nemesis, Taylor.

Image Source: Getty / Caroline McCredie
