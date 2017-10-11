 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
Ellen DeGeneres Lives Out Our Fantasy of Running and Jumping Into Ryan Gosling's Strong Arms

Ellen DeGeneres has a pretty sweet gig of interviewing celebrities every day and making hard-working people's dreams come true all over the US, but we don't think we've ever been as jealous of her as we were when Ryan Gosling was on her show earlier this month. The Blade Runner 2049 actor, who opened up about the death of he beloved dog George on the show, made quite the memorable entrance. After signalling for Ellen to run and jump into his arms, she did just that before he carried her over to their chairs. He then chatted about his recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and why Kate McKinnon is so fun to work with.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
