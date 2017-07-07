 Skip Nav
This German Blogger Looks so Much Like Ryan Gosling That You Won’t Know Who’s Who
This German Blogger Looks so Much Like Ryan Gosling That You Won’t Know Who’s Who

If you had been blown away by the hot hipster version of George Clooney, the Taylor Swift lookalike that broke the internet, or by this long lost twin of Angelina Jolie, then you should probably sit down. Recently, Ryan Gosling's doppelgänger was discovered on Instagram, and the resemblance is so uncanny that you won't even be able to tell the difference between the two men. As reported by Refinery 29, Johannes Laschet is the son of a prominent German politician, and with more than 30K followers, the menswear blogger and law student has more than one string to his bow. Keep reading to see the incredible photos, and if you're looking for us, we'll be on a plane to Germany.

