Ryan Reynolds Gives a Young Fan With Cancer the Surprise of a Lifetime

Ryan Reynolds may play a sassy antihero in Deadpool, but in real life, he couldn't be sweeter. The actor recently gave a young fan named Daniel Downing, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called pontine glioma, the surprise of a lifetime when he chatted with him on the phone. After talking for a few minutes, the 5-year-old lit up when he asked Ryan to FaceTime and he immediately said yes. The father of two is currently filming Deadpool 2 and chatted with Daniel from the film's set. "It was absolutely fantastic," his mother Stephanie told the Plymouth Herald about the phone call. "I'm so happy for Daniel — it's something he wouldn't normally have been able to do and he was so excited. He told all his friends and his teachers. It's nice to see him so excited because he has been a bit down lately." Aww!

