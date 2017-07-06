Ryan Reynolds Helps a Teen Get Revenge on Ex July 2017
The Brilliant Way Ryan Reynolds Helped a Teen Get Revenge on Her Ex
There are many reasons why we love Ryan Reynolds. He's talented, attractive, an amazing father and husband, but he's also incredibly hilarious on social media. On Wednesday, the actor took a break from filming Deadpool 2 to help a young teen named Gabi Dunn get over a breakup. "My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little @VancityReynolds," the 18-year-old tweeted alongside two impressively photoshopped images of her with the actor. In true Ryan Reynolds form, he responded by writing, "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi." Nothing like a sick burn from your favourite actor to help mend the wounds of a broken heart.
We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017