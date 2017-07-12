Ryan Reynolds Instagram About Wonder Woman July 2017
Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Wonder Woman For Beating Deadpool in the Most Hilarious Way
We have a feeling Princess Diana of Themyscira would have no patience for Deadpool's antics, but hopefully her real-life alter ego, Gal Gadot, is a little more accepting. The Merc With a Mouth's very own Ryan Reynolds reached out to congratulate Wonder Woman for passing Deadpool when it comes to the US box office over the weekend on Instagram, accepting the defeat in a way only he could. "The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger," he joked alongside a photo of Deadpool wearing a Wonder Woman-inspired gold chain. "Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss."
Since premiering on June 2, Wonder Woman has gone on to gross more than $368 million in North America, which eclipses Deadpool's $363 million, as well as the box office hauls of a lot of other male-led superhero movies, like Ant-Man and Thor. Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, still trails Deadpool's worldwide box office tally ($746 million to $783 million), but we have a feeling it'll catch up in no time. After all, it's now the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman and the highest-grossing film to come out of the DC Extended Universe, domestically (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has Wonder Woman beat with a worldwide box office gross of $872 million).
Box office boss, indeed.