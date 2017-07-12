 Skip Nav
Ryan Reynolds Instagram About Wonder Woman July 2017

Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Wonder Woman For Beating Deadpool in the Most Hilarious Way

The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

We have a feeling Princess Diana of Themyscira would have no patience for Deadpool's antics, but hopefully her real-life alter ego, Gal Gadot, is a little more accepting. The Merc With a Mouth's very own Ryan Reynolds reached out to congratulate Wonder Woman for passing Deadpool when it comes to the US box office over the weekend on Instagram, accepting the defeat in a way only he could. "The Merc May Be Filthier, but Her B.O. is Stronger," he joked alongside a photo of Deadpool wearing a Wonder Woman-inspired gold chain. "Congrats #WonderWoman #BoxOfficeBoss."

Since premiering on June 2, Wonder Woman has gone on to gross more than $368 million in North America, which eclipses Deadpool's $363 million, as well as the box office hauls of a lot of other male-led superhero movies, like Ant-Man and Thor. Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins, still trails Deadpool's worldwide box office tally ($746 million to $783 million), but we have a feeling it'll catch up in no time. After all, it's now the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman and the highest-grossing film to come out of the DC Extended Universe, domestically (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has Wonder Woman beat with a worldwide box office gross of $872 million).

Box office boss, indeed.

