Riverdale Showrunner Teases Arrival of "Prominent Supernatural Character" — Is It Sabrina?

There is no shortage of darkness in Riverdale (especially after watching the tense season two trailer), but could the show be about to take a turn into the supernatural? After months and months of hinting that the magic-loving Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who is very much a part of the Archie Comics universe, might make an appearance on the show, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa all but confirmed the news during Riverdale's Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

"I love horror and dreams and jump scares and things like that, so we're always trying to put that in Riverdale. We have been talking about one very prominent supernatural character that exists within the Archie universe," he said, before getting cut off by executive producer Sarah Schechter, who warned him not to say anything else.

Aguirre-Sacasa's latest quote echoes what he teased to Entertainment Weekly back in January, when he mentioned that an appearance from Sabrina "has potential with a capital P." It makes even more sense when you remember that Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the comic series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which puts a darker twist on the bubbly, beloved character many fans are used to after seeing Melissa Joan Hart do her thing on the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

If Sabrina does end up on Riverdale, we already have a few ideas of who should play her. Her arrival will also signal that the show is set in a supernatural universe, since all we've seen of that so far are Cheryl Blossom's visions of her zombie brother. In the Afterlife With Archie comics, Sabrina lives across Sweetwater River in Greendale, where magic openly exists, and her desperate attempt to bring Jughead's dog back from the dead inadvertently sets off a zombie apocalypse.

Will the Archie gang be battling flesh-eating monsters in season two? We'll have to wait until it premieres in October to find out, but the latest hint about Sabrina sure seems to point in that direction.