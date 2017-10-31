 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Group Halloween Costumes
Throw Away Your Costumes, Because Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Owned Halloween Again
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
There Is Only 1 Word to Describe This Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion: Magical

Sabrina The Teenage Witch fans got a very exciting surprise this weekend. On Saturday, the cast from the beloved series reunited for a panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con. "Missing some of our friends but having fun catching up after 20 years," Melissa Joan Hart captioned a photo of everyone on stage.

Not only was the show's star on hand for the special event, but Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Hilda), Beth Broderick (Zelda), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie), David Lascher (Josh), Elisa Donovan (Morgan), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), and Nick Bakay (the voice of Salem) all joined in for the festivities as well! The sweet reunion also comes at the perfect time seeing as The CW is getting ready to bring Sabrina Spellman back to life with their gritty new show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Related
39 Salem Saberhagen Quotes You Should Start Using Immediately
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
ReunionsSabrina The Teenage WitchCelebrity InstagramsNostalgiaMelissa Joan HartTV
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds