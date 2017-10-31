There Is Only 1 Word to Describe This Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion: Magical

Sabrina The Teenage Witch fans got a very exciting surprise this weekend. On Saturday, the cast from the beloved series reunited for a panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con. "Missing some of our friends but having fun catching up after 20 years," Melissa Joan Hart captioned a photo of everyone on stage.

Not only was the show's star on hand for the special event, but Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Hilda), Beth Broderick (Zelda), Soleil Moon Frye (Roxie), David Lascher (Josh), Elisa Donovan (Morgan), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), and Nick Bakay (the voice of Salem) all joined in for the festivities as well! The sweet reunion also comes at the perfect time seeing as The CW is getting ready to bring Sabrina Spellman back to life with their gritty new show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.