Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven

We're no strangers to seeing gorgeous celebrity couples on the red carpet, but while many choose to to keep any PDA beyond holding hands under wraps, one particular pairing just can't hide the fact they're in love! Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock met in 2011 and married in 2013, and as their careers have taken off during that time, we've been spectators to their adorable romance. From early appearances when Laura was fresh out of The Inbetweeners Movie to glamorous world premieres after Sam won the coveted Finnick role in the Hunger Games series, their relationship goes from strength to strength. You can't help but think that if their red carpet kisses and stolen moments are anything to go by, this is a celeb marriage that's going to go the distance, especially now they've welcomed a new addition to their family. Don't believe us? Take a look at all the times the couple couldn't hide their love on the red carpet.

Laura HaddockBritish CelebritiesCelebrity RelationshipsCelebrity CouplesSam ClaflinRed Carpet
