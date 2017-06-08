 Skip Nav
The Cast Were Like Family at the My Cousin Rachel Premiere
The Cast Were Like Family at the My Cousin Rachel Premiere

Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz made a very glamorous appearance at London's Picturehouse Central on Wednesday when they hit the red carpet for the premiere of My Cousin Rachel, the film adaptation of the Daphne Du Maurier novel of the same name. The pair take the lead in the atmospheric drama, which also stars Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen and rising star Holliday Grainger, who also joined them for cast photos before the screening. The foursome looked like a close family, cuddling up and holding hands as they grinned for the cameras. In terms of their real-life nearest and dearests, while Rachel's husband Daniel Craig didn't attend the event, Sam did bring along his wife Laura Haddock, giving us yet another picture-perfect moment from one of our favourite celebrity couples. See all the photos from the night now. My Cousin Rachel hits cinemas on 9 June.

My Cousin RachelBritish CelebritiesSam ClaflinRachel WeiszRed Carpet
