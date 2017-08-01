 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Remembering Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange's 30-Year Hollywood Love Story
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Outing in Belgium Has a Sweet Connection to Princess Charlotte
The Royals
Kate and Will's Sweetest PDA Happens When They're Not Facing the Cameras
Dr. Luke
Lady Gaga Fires Back at Dr. Luke After He Subpoenas Her in Kesha Lawsuit
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Remembering Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange's 30-Year Hollywood Love Story

Sam Shepard died at age 73 this week, and in addition to an incredible Hollywood legacy, the actor also left behind his three children: Jesse, 47, from his marriage to O-Lan Jones; and Hannah, 31, and Samuel, 30, from his longtime relationship with Jessica Lange. While Jessica and Sam never got married, their romance was one of Hollywood's longest-lasting love stories. The pair first met on the set of Frances in 1982 and started dating shortly after. They went on to have two children before splitting in 2009.

Even after they parted ways, they weren't shy about opening up to the media. In 2010, Sam talked about their "tumultuous" relationship, and Jessica mentioned her ex during an interview with AARP magazine shortly before his death. "I wouldn't call Sammy easygoing and funny," she told the publication. "But everybody has their dark side, and he always does it with a sense of humour." As we mourn the loss of the beloved actor, look back at his sweetest moments with Jessica over the years.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Sam ShepardNostalgiaCelebrity CouplesJessica Lange
Join The Conversation
Feud
The Fascinating Details of Ryan Murphy's New Series, Feud
by Maggie Pehanick
Caitriona Balfe at 8th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | 2002
Caitriona Balfe
Remember When Caitriona Balfe Walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
by Lucy Kenny
Emirates Flight Attendant Secrets
Company Secrets Revealed
What It's Really Like to Work as Emirates Cabin Crew, From a Former Employee
by Anna Genevieve Louise
Prince Harry at StreetGames's Fit and Fed in London 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry Gives a Group of Kids a Good Rough and Tumble During a Charity Visit
by Monica Sisavat
Jason Momoa Shaka Sign Pictures
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Has a Signature Pose That You Probably Didn't Even Notice
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds