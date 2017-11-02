 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3
British Celebrities
Not Everyone's Happy That Benedict Cumberbatch Is Filming in Glasgow
CBS
Why You Really Need to Watch Zoo Immediately

Sam Smith Carpool Karaoke Video

Sam Smith's Carpool Karaoke Turns Into His Dream Come True With Some Surprise Guests

Hot on the heels of Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith is the latest celebrity to join James Corden for a spot of Carpool Karaoke. As you'd expect, the pair take great joy in singing along to some of Sam's biggest hits, including "By Your Side" and "Money on my Mind", before talk turns to Sam's obsession with a certain girl band. "I'm a harmonizer!" he admits, before bursting into Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home". Things really take a turn when James puts in a phone call and invites some special guests along for the ride. Watch Sam's reaction, plus so much more, in the video.

Join the conversation
The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsSam SmithJames Corden
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds