Sam Smith Almost Falls Out of His Chair After Getting Back-to-Back Scares on Ellen

Sam Smith may be too good at goodbyes, but he is not very good at surprises. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, the singer had a serious conversation with the host about why he thinks his house is haunted. As he talked about how he's not frightened by the ghosts in his home, he got the ultimate scare from someone dressed up as — what else? — a ghost. And that's not even the best part. Less than 20 seconds later, he got spooked by another person hiding in the coffee table beside him. Looks like he really is afraid of ghosts, after all. See his hilarious reactions above!

