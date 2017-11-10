Sam Smith Gives a Surprise Performance at 1 Couple's Wedding, Proves He's a Actual Angel

Sam Smith knows just how to make our hearts skip a beat. He recently charmed us with his Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and now he's proving to be an actual angel with his latest move. The "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer surprised two brides, Bec Baran and Lisa Best, at their wedding in London on Sept. 30 with a soulful performance of Disclosure's "Latch," which he sang vocals on in 2012.

The brides' best woman and niece, Katie, was the only person who knew about the surprise, and she kept it a secret until the very end. Although Sam didn't pop out at the wedding ceremony, he did watch it from a side door. The cutest moment has to be seeing Sam get so nervous right before he's about the take the stage. "Just being a part of someone's day like that means the world to me," he said. "They are so in love; it's just incredible."