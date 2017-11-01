 Skip Nav
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
Beatrice and Eugenie Are the Royal Family's Answer to Gigi and Bella Hadid
See Every Glamorous Arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Halloween 2017

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar's Costume Is Straight Out of an '80s Rom-Com

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are pros at being ridiculously adorable on social media, and their Halloween costume was no exception. On Tuesday, the couple dressed up as Andie and Duckie from the '80s film Pretty in Pink. "Happy Halloween everyone!" the actor wrote alongside his snap. "Eat your heart out John Cryer! Next year . . . Maxwell Houser makes an appearance." Not only did Sarah don a red wig, but we can't get over how spot-on their clothes are. Guess these two are following suit of other celebs and going with the movie character theme this year.

