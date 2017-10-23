 Skip Nav
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Couple Halloween Costumes
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
Celebrity Facts
If You're a Libra, You'll Have a Ton of Traits in Common With These 18 Celebrities
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue

We rarely get to see Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor out together, but when we do, it's adorable. On Sunday, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands while taking a romantic stroll through Philadelphia. The couple, who first began dating in 2015, shared a few laughs and were pretty much the heart-eyes emoji as they gazed lovingly at each other.

Related
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Didn't Start Dating Until Almost a Decade After They Met

Earlier this year, Holland opened up about how much Sarah's love has changed her life during an episode of Radio Andy's Sandyland broadcast with host Sandra Bernhard. "I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else make sense," she gushed. "I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love." Now if only we could find someone to talk about us the way Holland does about Sarah.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holland TaylorSarah PaulsonCelebrity CouplesCelebrity PDA
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds