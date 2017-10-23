Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Romantic Stroll Will Make Your Monday a Little Less Blue

We rarely get to see Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor out together, but when we do, it's adorable. On Sunday, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands while taking a romantic stroll through Philadelphia. The couple, who first began dating in 2015, shared a few laughs and were pretty much the heart-eyes emoji as they gazed lovingly at each other.

Earlier this year, Holland opened up about how much Sarah's love has changed her life during an episode of Radio Andy's Sandyland broadcast with host Sandra Bernhard. "I must say it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else make sense," she gushed. "I'm the luckiest person in the world. I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love." Now if only we could find someone to talk about us the way Holland does about Sarah.