We Can't Get Enough of Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen's Goofy Love

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen always know how to make each other smile. The couple, who started dating in early 2014, shared the screen on Michael's hit show Masters of Sex from 2014 until 2016, and they also make every red carpet appearance look like a party. Sarah, who has previously said she has no desire to get married, is also good friends with Michael's ex, Kate Beckinsale, whom he dated from 1995 until 2003. Michael and Kate share 18-year-old daughter Lily, whom Sarah is also close with. Needless to say, these two are basically masters of romance. See some of their best couple moments ahead.