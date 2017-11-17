 Skip Nav
Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy Reunited, and It Was Pure Magic

On Thursday night, something magical happened in London: Bellatrix Lestrange and Narcissa Malfoy (sorry, I mean Helena Bonham Carter and Helen McCrory) reunited at Save The Children's Magical Winter Gala. Armed with their wands and, in Helena's case, a pair of ears, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in style, mingling with other famous faces such as the incredibly charming Luke Evans. Read on to see more pictures of the night, and have a look at the Harry Potter theory that will make your head spin.

Helena Bonham Carter, Luke Evans, Joely Richardson, and Helen McCrory
Luke Evans
Alice Temperley and Helen McCrory
Mo Farah
Helen McCrory, Helena Bonham Carter, and Joely Richardson
Helena Bonham Carter and Luke Evans
Helena Bonham Carter
Simon Motson and Myleene Klass
Helen McCrory and Helena Bonham Carter
Prue Leith
Dynamo
