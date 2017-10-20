 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington Can Still "Remember Vividly" the First Time He Met Emilia Clarke
Ads
Warning: Your Ovaries May Burst While Watching Jake Gyllenhaal as a Dad in This New Ad
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Came From Your Nightmares

Over the years, Hollywood has pulled out all the stops when it comes to Halloween, giving us hundreds of spectacular looks to appreciate and imitate. Plenty of stars have gone the sexy route — we're looking at you, Paris Hilton — while others opt for dialing down the sex appeal. And of course, we can always expect the industry's hottest couples to pair up and shut it down. But perhaps the most fun costumes have been those that dial up the horror, just enough to give you the creeps.

Related
5 Famously Cursed Film Sets, and Their Mysterious Circumstances
Heidi Klum as a Skinned Woman
Josh Duhamel and Fergie as a Day of the Dead Pair
Miley Cyrus as a Nightmare Baby
Michelle Trachtenberg as a Broken Porcelain Doll
Demi Lovato as a Zombie of Some Sort
Heidi Klum and Seal as Monkeys
Padma Lakshmi and Susan Sarandon as a Day of the Dead Bride and Groom
Amber Rose and Valentin Chmerkovskiy as Ariel and a Skeleton
Scott Disick as Patrick Bateman (American Psycho)
Kim Kardashian as a Walking Skeleton
Ashley Madekwe as the Joker
Heidi Klum as a Butterfly
Brittny Gastineau as a Vampire
Adam Levine as Rambo
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HorrorAmber RoseHalloween CostumesHalloweenDemi LovatoKim Kardashian
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds