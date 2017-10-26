 Skip Nav
30 Horror Movies That Scared Us to Tears

Among the many cheesy, laughable, and downright boring horror movies out there, there exist a handful of gems, films that will actually make you reconsider your choice to live as an adult without a nightlight. We recently compiled a list of the scariest movies from the last five years, and it inspired us to share our all-time picks for the films that really frightened us. Some of these movies are as recent as 10 Cloverfield Lane, while others go all the way back to the '70s. If you're looking for a good horror movie to watch this weekend, you've come to the right place. Without further ado, here are the movies that caused us irreparable damage.

The Omen
The Strangers
The Grudge
House of 1000 Corpses
The Woman in Black
The Shining
Night of the Living Dead
Pet Sematary
The Orphanage
Wait Until Dark
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
It Follows
What Lies Beneath
Sinister
The Conjuring
V/H/S 2
Poltergeist
The Exorcist
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
When a Stranger Calls
The Babadook
Don't Look Now
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
10 Cloverfield Lane
Signs
Darkness Falls
The Fourth Kind
I Am Legend
The Descent
