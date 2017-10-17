Never Mind the Buzzcocks Pays Tribute to the Late Sean Hughes

 Skip Nav
On Monday, the sad news broke that Irish comedian and TV panellist Sean Hughes had passed away at the age of 51. Hughes had been ill for a while, tweeting on 8 October, "in hospital". Tributes have been flooding in for the Perrier Award-winning comedian, who was perhaps best known for his long-running role as a team leader on the BBC's music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He also had his own Channel 4 show, Sean's Show, which ran for 2 seasons.

Buzzcocks, which left the air in 2015, gave us many memorable moments featuring Sean, some of which have been combined in a short tribute video, posted to YouTube on Monday.

In response to Sean's final tweet, one fan shared a very fitting passage from his book of poems, tackling the subject of death with a dose of Sean's wonderful sense of humour.

