See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits

Despite Sophia Burset's best efforts, the ladies of the Litchfield Correctional Facility lack style. In real life, however, the cast of Orange Is the New Black is anything but dowdy. We gathered pictures of Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Taryn Manning, Ruby Rose, and the rest of the cast in and out of their jumpsuits. You might be shocked at the difference with some of the women — especially Blanca! Take a look at all the pictures below, and let us know how far into the new season you are.