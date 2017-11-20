Selena Gomez at the 2017 American Music Awards
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez is back and looking better than ever! Following her kidney transplant over the Summer, Selena made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards in LA on Sunday. Aside from debuting a new blond 'do, the singer performed her hit "Wolves" for the first time ever, and let's just say people had a lot of feelings about it. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber didn't join her this time around — perhaps it has something to do with the couple wanting to "stay more low-key"?
0previous images
-12more images