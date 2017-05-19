 Skip Nav
Someone Please Help Me Figure Out What's Happening in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Video
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit

Selena Gomez "Bad Liar" Music Video

Someone Please Help Me Figure Out What's Happening in Selena Gomez's "Bad Liar" Video

If you thought Selena Gomez's music video for "Hands to Myself," where she gives off some serious stalker vibes, was the singer at her weirdest, get a load of the accompanying video for her latest single, "Bad Liar." Much like every annoying viral video on YouTube, it appears to have been shot vertically on an iPhone, and it features Gomez casually rolling around on a bed in a smokey bedroom while engaging in what looks to be light bondage (maybe she took some inspiration from her boyfriend's video for the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack?). There's also a yellow hospital bracelet on her wrist, which is a purposeful acknowledgement of her longtime struggle with Lupus. The video's overall meaning might be a mystery, but I know I'll have this song on repeat for the foreseeable future. Watch it in full on Spotify here!

